John of Kronstadt: “The heart is the temple of God“

“The heart is refined, spiritual, and heavenly by nature – guard it; do not overburden it, do not make it earthly, be temperate to the utmost in food and drink, and in general in bodily pleasures. The heart is the temple of God. ‘If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy’ (I Cor. 3:17).”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

