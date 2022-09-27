Tikhon of Zadonsk: “True repentance is a change of the heart”

.

“True repentance is a change of the heart, and the change of evil ways into good ways. True repentance invariably creates shame and regret in the heart of the penitent, that he had acted so shamelessly and insubordinately toward God. There can be no true repentance when a man does not want to cease from sins and show obedience toward God. There is a delusional and false repentance, and therefore it is of no benefit to the penitent. For repentance and willful sinning are contrary things, and cannot exist together.”

Saint Tikhon of Zadonsk

.

.

.

.

.

.

.