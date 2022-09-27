Gonzalo Lira: “The real enemy for the Europeans are the Americans”

If you do not know who Gonzalo Lira is, you might mistake him for being just another scruffy looking guy on YouTube spouting off. If you thought that you’d be wrong. He is in fact a Chilean-American novelist and film director who currently lives in Ukraine and has, since the invasion, been providing reliable and often very astute observations about what is really going on there. Here are his thoughts about what is behind the destruction of the Nordstream pipline.

.

.

.

If Gonzalo Lira’s estimate is correct and the U.S. did this, then wouldn’t the European countries be justified in taking it as an act of war? It will be devastating to their economies, not to mention the threat to lives when people are unable to heat their homes this winter. I am not saying that I expect they will. Just that this would most certainly NOT be the action of a true ally.

.

.

.

.

.