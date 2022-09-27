Alan Greenspan: “antagonism toward the gold standard”

“In the absence of the gold standard, there is no way to protect savings from confiscation through inflation. There is no safe store of value. If there were, the government would have to make its holding illegal, as was done in the case of gold (in 1933; rescinded in 1974). … The financial policy of the welfare state requires that there be no way for the owners of wealth to protect themselves. …Deficit spending is simply a scheme for the confiscation of wealth. Gold stands in the way of this insidious process. It stands as a protector of property rights. If one grasps this, one has no difficulty in understanding the statists’ antagonism toward the gold standard.”

Alan Greenspan, Gold and Economic Freedom

