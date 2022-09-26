Viva Italia! Viva Giorgia Meloni!
26 September 2022
This is the woman who was just made Prime Minister of Italy.
Her dishonest enemies are calling her a facist, which is an absurdity.
“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian. You won’t take it from me.”
God be with her.
The Globalist autocrats in Europe hate Giorgia Meloni and have threatened retaliation.
Below is video of an outrageous threat made before the election by Ursula von der Leyen, German politician who has been president of the European Commission since 2019.
