Viva Italia! Viva Giorgia Meloni!

This is the woman who was just made Prime Minister of Italy.

Her dishonest enemies are calling her a facist, which is an absurdity.

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian. You won’t take it from me.”

God be with her.

.

.

.

.

She ends by quoting Chesterton. Love it! https://t.co/KOeiSTDojr — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) September 26, 2022

.

.

The Globalist autocrats in Europe hate Giorgia Meloni and have threatened retaliation.

Below is video of an outrageous threat made before the election by Ursula von der Leyen, German politician who has been president of the European Commission since 2019.

.

.

Von der Leyen threatens the Italians: "We will see the result of the vote in Italy. If things go in a difficult direction, we have tools, as in the case of Poland and Hungary." A desperate attempt to influence the vote in Italy that runs towards the far right. Game over Ursula! pic.twitter.com/MhkaiQus9x — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 23, 2022

.

.

.