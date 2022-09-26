Skip to content

“It’s time for a sexual counterrevolution”

26 September 2022
“Liberal ideology flatters us by telling us that our desires are good and that we can find meaning in satisfying them, whatever the cost. But the lie of this flattery should be obvious to anyone who has ever realised after the fact that they were wrong to desire something, and hurt themselves, or hurt other people, in pursuing it. So I am going to propose an alternative form of sexual culture — one that recognises other human beings as real people, invested with real value and dignity. It’s time for a sexual counterrevolution.”

Louise Perry, The Case Against the Sexual Revolution

