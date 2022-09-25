Skip to content

Silouan the Athonite: “It is a great good to be given over to the will of God”

25 September 2022
“It is a great good to be given over to the will of God. Then the Lord alone is in the soul, and no other thought, and she prays to God with a pure mind. When the soul is entirely given over to the will of God, then the Lord Himself begins to guide her, and the soul learns directly from God … A proud man does not will to live according to the will of God. He likes to direct himself, and does not understand that man does not have enough understanding to direct himself without God.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
