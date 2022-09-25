Going Against the Stream

.

Economists tell us that human beings are essentially rational; they do what they think necessary to improve the quality of their lives. Simply put, they wish to be happy. Well, thanks to the upward trajectory of post-industrial capitalism, the average person living in a Western country today has a higher standard of living than any monarch before Queen Elizabeth II. So, historically speaking, we live better off than kings did in the past. But are we happier? We work longer and longer hours to stay competitive, so that we can buy things we don’t necessarily need to impress people we don’t necessarily like, and pay for diversions that we have lost the capacity to enjoy.

Given this modern model of domestic bliss, it should surprise no one that divorce and depression continue to be on the rise, while our alienated young people resort to mind-numbing, mind-scrambling drugs or seek refuge in the new digital distractions. Our entertainments train us to idealize vice and admire destruction. For many of us life is too segmented, and too lonely, for us to muster any sense of society, much less of civic virtue. It sometimes seems as if everyone is out only for themselves.We rush through our lives with everything in our environment magnifying the sense of meaningless, hyperactive chaos. The support beams of our culture are rotting while we remain apathetic, gorging ourselves on bread and circuses. Adding to that there is a threat today being perpetrated by careless ideologues who wish to divide us from one another, diminish our autonomy, and destroy our historical memory.

Many who are able to see the dangers ahead are living in a state of fear best likened to that of poor English villagers dreading the Viking attacks during the Dark Ages. In the Norse mythology of those Vikings all the gods die in the end, losing the final battle, Ragnarak, to the Titans. Brute force conquers the divine; the low crushes the exalted underfoot and establishes its dominion. Some people don’t seem to mind if this happens. It is perhaps attractive to them. These are the people who shrug their shoulders and mutter cynical lies about the futility of fighting the times; these are the people who chuckle with feigned wisdom and advise us to go with the current. But there are others who recognize the cowardice of that path.

One such person, about a century ago, was G.K. Chesterton who once pointed out that “A dead thing can go with the stream, but only a living thing can go against it.”Only a living fish can hope to go against the current and swim upstream. Likewise, anyone can live like the world, going with the flow. Floating downstream along with all the flotsam and jetsam. There is nothing to admire in that. It takes a vital, healthy faith to enable someone to stand on their convictions, firm against the tide of opinion, censorship and contempt of those who are going with the flow. The vital, healthy fish knows that the pure, clear, clean waters are to be found farther upstream, nearer the source. And those pure waters can only be found by swimming against the current.

We need to preserve what is good and true from the past, and salvage whatever is honorable and praiseworthy from the present, so that it does not become lost to future generations. It is a task which has, at least, become easier since, in that earlier Dark Age, when old monks first copied by hand the wisdom of ancient texts with steady hands by unsteady lamplight. But most of all we need to go against the flow, to travel upstream, to the source, seeking that which is far better and far higher than the careless world that is around us. Of course, that source that we need to swim upstream toward is our Savior Jesus Christ.

“Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30

.

.

.

.

.

.

.