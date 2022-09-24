Gregory Palamas: “The recovery of spiritual sight”

“The recovery of spiritual sight and the healing of physical blindness have much in common. Some of those whose bodily eyes were blind received their sight at once, like the man who heard and immediately saw and was healed (Lk. 18:35-43). Others recovered their sight gradually, as in the case of the man, who, before he was completely cured, said, ‘I see men as trees, walking’ (Mk. 8:22-26). It is the same with those whose spiritual eyes are healed. Whereas some recover instantly, others are healed in stages.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

