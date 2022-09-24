Skip to content

Barsanuphius the Great: “In times of affliction”

24 September 2022
“In times of affliction, unceasingly call out to the merciful God in prayer. The unceasing invocation of the name of God in prayer is a treatment for the soul which kills not only the passions, but even their very operation. As a doctor finds the necessary medicine, and it works in such a way that the sick person does not understand, in just the same way the name of God, when you call upon it, kills all the passions, although we don’t know how this happens.”

St. Barsanuphius the Great, Instructions

