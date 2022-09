Isaac the Syrian: “there is not man who will not endure a bitter time”

“There is no man who will not be grieved at the time of his chastisement; and there is not man who will not endure a bitter time, when he must drink the poison of temptations. Without them, it is not possible to obtain a strong will. When he has often experienced the help of God in temptations, a man also obtains strong faith.”

St. Isaac the Syrian

