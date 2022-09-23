Skip to content

Giorgia Meloni: “the greatest threat”

23 September 2022
“You see, political correctness is a shockwave, a cancel culture that tries to upset and remove every single beautiful, honorable and human thing that our civilization has developed. . . . It is a nihilistic wind of unprecedented ugliness that tries to homogenize everything in the name of One World. In short, political correctness — the Gospel that a stateless and rootless elite wants to impose — is the greatest threat to the founding value of identities.

There is no possible mediation. Yes to the natural family. No to the L.G.B.T. lobbies. No to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders, no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people. No to major international finance.

Giorgia Meloni, currently heads the Brothers of Italy (FdI) political party, Italy

