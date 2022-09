Smedley Butler: “War is a racket”

.

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.”

Major General Smedley Butler (USMC), War is a Racket

.

.

.

.

.

.

.