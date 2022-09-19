Skip to content

Cardinal Zen: “we have to pray for the conversion of our enemies. But we cannot trust them”

19 September 2022
“It is a right and a duty to fight for one’s life and for one’s faith. So, I think we have to be careful because our fundamental attitude is surely always one of trust, harmony and dialogue, but sometimes, we have to pray for the conversion of our enemies. But we cannot trust them because there is no foundation for any trust. If we trust them, then we put ourselves in danger ― put our faith in danger.”

Cardinal Joseph Zen, July 17, 2019

