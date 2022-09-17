Chuck Baldwin: “what will we do when serious judgement falls?””

God’s truth being spoken by Pastor Chuck Baldwin of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana.

“God’s prophets were always set against the establishment priests and pastors.“

“There are a lot of people profiting from the idolatry of America today.”

“If you are not suffering from persecution, you are not living for God.”

“If we cannot be faithful and steadfast during the times of ordinary trials and persecutions, then what will we do when serious judgement falls?”

“It’s not about having your way. It’s about doing what is right according to the principles of the Word of God.”

“It appears that God has wearied of the selfishness and slumber of America’s spiritual leaders, and the evil and wickedness of our civil leaders, and has begun plucking up our country.”

