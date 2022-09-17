Alexander Dugin: “We are dealing with what the Orthodox elders call the ‘civilisation of the Antichrist'”

“At the heart of the global confrontation that has begun is the spiritual, religious aspect. Russia is at war with an anti-religious civilisation that fights God and overthrows the very foundations of spiritual and moral values: God, the Church, the family, gender, man. With all the differences between Orthodoxy, traditional Islam, Judaism, Hinduism or Buddhism, all religions and the cultures built upon them recognise divine truth, the high spiritual and moral dignity of man, honouring traditions and institutions – the state, the family, the community. The modern West has abolished all this, replacing it with virtual reality, extreme individualism, the destruction of gender, universal surveillance, a totalitarian ‘abolition culture’, a post-truth society.

“Open Satanism and outright racism flourish in Ukraine, and the West only supports them.

“We are dealing with what the Orthodox elders call the ‘civilisation of the Antichrist’. Russia’s role is therefore to unite believers of different faiths in this decisive battle.

“You must not wait for the world enemy to destroy your home, kill your husband, son or daughter… At some point it will be too late. God forbid we live to see such a moment.

“The enemy offensive in the Kharkiv region is just that: the beginning of a real war of the West against us.

“The West demonstrates its intention to start a war of annihilation against us – the third world war. We must bring together all our deepest national potential to repel this attack. With all means: thought, military force, economy, culture, art, internal mobilisation of all state structures and each of us.”

Alexander Dugin

