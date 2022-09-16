Skip to content

Brianchaninov: “reject the praise of men”

16 September 2022
“[The Pharisee] does everything for the praise of men—others would witness his love for fasting, his almsgiving, and his prayer. He cannot be the disciple of the Lord Jesus, who orders his followers to reject the praise of men, to go the way of humiliation, want, and suffering. The Cross of Jesus is a stumbling block for the Pharisee. He needs a messiah who looks more like Alexander the Great or Napoleon, with the triumphant glory of the conqueror, with trophies and booty! The mere thought of heavenly, spiritual glory, of the glory of God, of eternity—all these are impossible or his soul, which slithers along the earth in the dirt and corruption.”

Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
