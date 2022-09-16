“All the issues you’ve been propagandized into caring about”

“All the issues you’ve been propagandized into caring about quite deeply are as contrived as the cliffhangers in a dime novel. They exist as distractions, to keep you feeling strongly about things that don’t matter. Your outrage is a luxury used against you over and over, just as is your patriotism. You exist as chattel for a debt being created by your governors, from international financial syndicates that now are owed everything in your country as collateral for the debt. Exactly as was done in Greece, and in Argentina, and everywhere this cabal operates. Debt is their weapon, and “issues” are their foot soldiers designed to wear you down until you’re so apathetic you give up, or alternatively so mired in team red or team blue thinking you can no longer see reality.

“That is the entire point of the government, and of the media. To divide, to distract, and to conquer.

“The cabal doesn’t care about trans issues or race issues or liberal vs. conservative issues any more than you care about those issues in Mauritius or Bolivia or Chad. It cares as much about your internal politics as anything but a control and looting mechanism as it cares about sanctions on Cuba or North Korea or anywhere else, for that matter. The cabal understands the world as a zero sum exercise, and there are only two teams: Them, and everyone else. You are part of the everyone else. You’re completely expendable. The cabal doesn’t require your acquiescence or approval – it exists apart from and hierarchically above nations, governments, or popular will.

“You are propagandized to view everything from an Anglo/U.S.-centric perspective because that keeps you on the reservation, and makes you easier to manipulate. You’re taught nothing of value in government schools so you’re unable to think critically enough to see the entire farce for what it is. You accept that your currency has to be printed by private banks, and that you must lose buying power every year because you lack the literacy to understand why that is the most audacious theft in world history – all by design.”

Russell Blake

More here.

