Philotheos of Sinai: “Let us humble ourselves”

15 September 2022
“Let us humble ourselves in soul and body, in thought and will, in words and ideas, in our outer bearing and our inner state. For unless we strive to do this we will turn our advocate, Jesus Christ, the Son of God and God, against us. For the Lord ‘ranges Himself against the proud, but gives grace to the humble’ (Jms. 4:6); and: ‘He who humbles himself will be exalted’ (Mt. 23:12); and: ‘Learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart’ (Mt. 11:29). So we must be careful.”

St. Philotheos of Sinai, The Philokalia

