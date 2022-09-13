Justin Popovich: “a man who is intelligent but has no goodness”

“With intelligence, but without goodness and gentleness, man is a ready-made devil. I have listened to the angels of heaven, when they wash their wings in my tears: the devil is great intelligence bereft of goodness and love. And man is this also, if he has no goodness or love. An intelligent man, lacking goodness and compassion, is hell for my gentle soul, hell for my sorrowful heart, hell for my innocent eyes, hell for my humble being. My soul aspires to one desire: not to live either in this world or in the other world next to a man who is intelligent but has no goodness or compassionate gentleness.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man, A Deer Lost in Paradise

