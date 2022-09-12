Skip to content

Justin Popovich: “I would choose a tiger before a man”

12 September 2022
“If I were to choose between creatures, I would choose a tiger before a man, because a tiger is less bloodthirsty than a man. I would choose a lion before a man, because a lion is less bloodsucking than a man. I would choose a hyena before a man, because a hyena is less repulsive than a man.   I would choose a lynx before a man, because a lynx is less fierce than a man. I would choose a serpent before a man, because a serpent is less cunning than a man. Even the most terrifying monster is less terrifying than a man … Oh, I am speaking the truth. I am speaking from my heart. For man invented and made sin, death, and hell. And this is worse than the worst thing, more terrifying than the most terrifying thing in all my worlds.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man

