Bishop Porfiry: “The culture of our current civilization is built on this false premise”

“In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. We are approaching, dear brothers and sisters, the celebration of Sunday, a Little Easter, and at the same time we enter into the sacred Christmas Lent (Advent). During this Lent (fast) we prepare ourselves to celebrate the world-saving birth of our Saviour Jesus Christ. This is the eternal meaning of this holy Lent, beyond what is occurring at this point in time.

“We are living through extraordinary times for our people, a time when we face yet another historic decision, and so, we are in conflict with each other – conflicting ideas, ideological, social and political. The life of nations is like the movement of a deep sea – storms and tempests churn the surface, and it seems that some historic decision is being made on the surface, an epochal and historic turning point … However, in reality, great victories, and small victories are preceded by events in the depths of this sea, that is, in the depths of the human heart, where spiritual victory or spiritual defeat is decided.

“If nations win a great historic victory, it means that on a spiritual level some great spiritual and moral victory has been won, and vice versa. If it’s a victory like in 1945, it means that the people performed some great spiritual feat. If it is an historic defeat like in 1991 or 1993, it means that there’s some kind of terrible failure in their hearts, of their moral choices and spiritual life in the depths of their national life.

“What kind of spiritual conflict is occurring in our age?

“Modern culture and civilization is like a cocoon spun around it’s central idea. This idea has evolved over the past two centuries around a worldview articulated in the 18th century, by one of the founders of the Enlightenment, the great mathematician and philosopher Descartes, who succinctly articulated this feeling of people nowadays, this worldview. He said “Cogito ergo sum.” – “I think, therefore I exist.” His mistake is in the very first words: “I think,” … because the man who sees the world this way, sees only himself and therefore, does not see the spiritual and external forces which influence him. He doesn’t realize that he is not just thinking, but that spiritual forces are battling in the arena of his heart, – Good and Evil, God and the Devil, – and that the only decision he actually makes,

is is a moral one.

“Orthodox people don’t need to be told that this is so, or why. For two thousand years. Christians have been thinking this way, and in our age, this is how Orthodox people think. They understand that man is not alone, not autonomous, and heaven forbid man should fall into this illusion that he is free, floating in some kind of airless space, where I act, I set goals, I achieve certain results, and solve problems.

“The culture of our current civilization is built on this false premise, it is built around the primacy of human rights. In defending human rights, people don’t realize that they’re defending the rights of dark forces, demons that work through people’s hearts.

“We, in the writings of our holy fathers, have long been aware of this delusion, and have long been warned by the saints that under no circumstances, should one make this mistake. The venerable Andrew of Crete, in his great penitential prayer said it so well: “I have erected an idol to myself”, and St. John of the Ladder, and the teachings of the holy fathers all show us that, the passions of man grow from one root – which is pride and self-assertion.

“Our great thinker and Christian prophet. Fyodor Dostoevsky, whose 200th birthday we recently celebrated, showed what kind of civilizations and culture, would result from these mistaken ideas. He showed that there’s a natural tendency in human beings to think of themselves as gods. And in this day and age, if we look around us, and we see those terrifying children who come with guns to to their schools and murder, their slogan is: “I am God” – that is how they feel.

“This is also the self-perception of the rulers of the world, who have tremendous power, who run entire governments. They are planning to wipe out most of humanity, 6 billion people, to leave only a small part of us, but not only that, they are planning, and are held back only by the by the current limits of science, to violate man himself, to desecrate the innermost part of man, the image of God within us, and to destroy that image, in order to turn human beings into a cross between a biological, technical, and digital being. They call this a “post-human.” They call it “convergence. (The Singularity)”

“These powerful world leaders are marching under the banner of trans-humanism and post-humanism. This is what this culture of defending human rights has come to, this idea at the center of Western civilization for the last two centuries. And therefore, it is clear to us what kind of spiritual victory must be won, and where it will be won. It will be won in our hearts.

“And how will we win it? By faith. We will crush self-reliance, pride, and the sense of being the center of the universe and the source of life, with faith. Prayer even crushes lesser passions that are like evil serpents which come out of this nest of pride – passion, vanity, … fear, judgment, worrying about what those around us think of us, the animalistic fear of things which are truly insignificant and unimportant compared to the fear of God, our many base passions, our carnal passions, our habits, our love of pleasure, of comfort, our unwillingness to give any of it up due to our laziness and lack of discipline. It can all be overcome through prayer.

“But in order for prayer to be effective, it requires fasting. When the apostles could not cast the demon out of the possessed man, only our Savior was able to. He explained to them that these dark forces can only be expelled by prayer and fasting. Therefore, as we enter this time of Holy Lent, let’s pay special attention to his instructions. These are not human instructions, rather come from our Savior Christ Jesus himself.

“Next Saturday is a holiday of the Mother of God, …The Presentation of the Mother of God. It is preceded by Wednesday and Friday. (Strict fast days). We at the monastery will spend these three preceding days according to the rules of the Great Fast. These three days lead up to Sunday, and the Feast of the Presentation of of the Mother of God the day before, one of the 12 most important church holidays of the year.

“This first week of Christmas Lent is a good time to prepare oneself for serious spiritual labor, for real spiritual work, for repentance and improvement. And may God grant that each one of us win even a small victory within his own heart, for in this way we can really make a difference, each one of us, whatever role we play in society, and will help ensure that this historic choice before our entire nation, will be for the good and the salvation of all. Amen.”

Bishop Porfiry, Abbott of the Solovetsky Monastery, December 2021

