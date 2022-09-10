Seraphim Rose: “man, out of self-love and weakness, is easily inclined to follow error”

“The conscious Orthodox Christian lives in a world that is clearly fallen, both the earth below and the stars above, all being equally far from the lost paradise for which he is striving. He is part of a suering mankind all descended from the one Adam, the first man, and all alike in need of the redemption oered freely by the Son of God by His saving Sacrifice on the Cross. He knows that man is not to “evolve” into something “higher, ” nor has he any reason to believe that there are “highly evolved” beings on other planets; but he knows well that there are indeed “advanced intelligences” in the universe besides himself; these are of two kinds, and he strives to live so as to dwell with those who serve God (the angels) and avoid contract with the others who have rejected God and strive in their envy and malice to draw man into their misfortune (the demons). He knows that man, out of self-love and weakness, is easily inclined to follow error and believe in “fairy tales” that promise contact with a “higher state” or “higher beings” without the struggle of Christian life—in fact, precisely as an escape from the struggle of Christian life. He distrusts his own ability to see through the deceptions of the demons, and therefore clings all the more firmly to the scriptural and Patristic guidelines which the Church of Christ provides for his life. Such a one has the possibility to resist the religion of the future, the religion of antichrist, in whatever form it may present itself; the rest of mankind, save by a miracle of God, is lost.”

Hieromonk Seraphim Rose, Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future

