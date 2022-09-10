Skip to content

Justin Popovich: “The works of righteousness”

10 September 2022
“The works of righteousness are: fasting, almsgiving, vigils, purity of body, love of one’s neighbor, humbleness of heart, the forgiveness of sins, pondering on heavenly good things, study of the mysteries of Holy Scripture, the engagement of the mind in the higher works – these and all the other virtues are steps by which the soul rises to the highest realms of faith.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man

