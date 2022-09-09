Skip to content

“This is the path of the proud”

9 September 2022
“This is the path of the proud: creating an ideology, aimed to secretly place one’s ego in the center and making the world revolve around it. A proud person often shows amazing zeal and puts an incredible amount of effort into this. Everything that does not fit into this ideology is thrown into the garbage, not only because it does not fit, but also because it causes a proud person a terrible torment of guilty conscience. In the depths of his soul, he still knows that his constructs are false. There is no Divine truth in them, and consequently no life. This means that they are bound to collapse. Realizing his gives the proud man terrible fits of anger and rage toward anything that is contrary to his teaching and proves his inconsistency. Yet his castles of pride are destined to be destroyed. “

Archpriest Andrey Chizhenko

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
One Comment leave one →
  1. Tim Shey permalink
    9 September 2022 2:11 pm

    PRIDE and SIN parade well down the street together, don’t they? Some people have no shame: they have the forehead of a harlot.

    Jeremiah 3:3: “Therefore the showers have been withholden, and there hath been no latter rain; and thou hadst a whore’s forehead, thou refusedst to be ashamed.”

    Revelation 17:5: “And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”

    It’s Time For Justice

