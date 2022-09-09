Justin Popovich: “suicide inescapably accompanies deicide“

“After killing God and the soul within himself, European man has been gradually committing suicide over the last several decades, for suicide inescapably accompanies deicide. Education without God has drawn Europe into such darkness as no other continent has ever experienced. No one can recognize anyone in that darkness; no one recognizes anyone else as a brother.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man

