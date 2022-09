Queen Elizabeth II will be greatly missed.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II fell asleep peacefully in the Lord at her home in Balmoral Castle today. Many of us who are not even her subjects are mourning her passing. Her kindness and gentleness, her dignity, her quiet faith, and her commitment to duty have been an inspiration for many. May she rest in peace and may light perpetual shine upon her.

A photo taken earlier this week

