Justin Popovich: “the European Tower of Babel”

“The prophetic Dostoevsky and the melancholic Gogol predicted more than a century ago that the edifice of European culture, which had been built without Christ, was bound to fall down. And the prophecies of these Slav prophets are unfolding before our eyes. The building of the European Tower of Babel took ten centuries, and it is our destiny to behold the tragic vision: lo, they have built an enormous zero! Great chaos reigns: one man does not understand another, one soul, one nation does not understand another. One man has risen over another, one empire over another one nation over another, even one continent over another.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man

