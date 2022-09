Silouan the Athonite: “If you see a man who has sinned”

“If you see a man who has sinned and you do not pity him, the grace of God will leave you. Whoever curses bad people, and does not pray for them, will never come to know the grace of God.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

