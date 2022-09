“two opposite cultural values: degeneracy here, wholesomeness there”

Russia’s core values are found in the Orthodox Church

.

“The fact is, everybody has understood that Russia and the modern West represent two opposite cultural values: degeneracy here, wholesomeness there. The Western ruling classes, well aware of this if rarely spelling it out in public, both hate Russia’s Christian values and hope to garner easy approval by fighting them.“

Mundabor

Read more here.

.

The U.S. (or at least it’s ruling class) has abandoned Christian values and embraced the values of LGBTQ+

.

.

.

.

.

.