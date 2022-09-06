Maximus the Confessor: “If you are remembering evil against someone”

.

“If you are remembering evil against someone, then pray for him; and as you remove through prayer the pain of the remembrance of the evil he has done, you will stop the advance of the passion. And when you have attained brotherly love and love for mankind, you will completely cast this passion out of your soul. Then when someone else does evil to you, be affectionate and humble toward him, and treat him kindly, and you will deliver him from this passion.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, Chapters on Love

.

.

.

.

.

.

.