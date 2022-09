Maximus the Confessor: “The person who truly wishes to be healed”

.

“The person who truly wishes to be healed is he who does not refuse treatment. This treatment consists of the pain and distress brought on by various misfortunes. He who refuses them does not realize what they accomplish in this world or what he will gain from them when he departs this life.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, Third Century on Love

.

.

.

.

.

.

.