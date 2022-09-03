The ultimate truth of our meaning and identity as persons

.

It happens from time to time that I’ll hear parents of young children say with pride and a sense sophistication that they have decided that they will leave the choice of religion up to their children. They did not want to prejudice the minds of their children with early religious instruction. You’ve probably heard that as well.



Of course though, those sophisticated parents don’t mind prejudicing their child’s opinion on such topics as running into the street, or playing with fire. They still are teaching their children to read and write, and they do not fail to instruct them on how to add and subtract. They teach them those things because it is not a matter of prejudice; it is a matter of the truth. Instructions about running in the street and playing with fire assume that there are some errors that children must be warned of. Reading and writing, addition and subtraction assume there is truth to be known and enjoyed. The Christian faith is no different. The Church proclaims that Jesus Christ is Truth incarnate. The question is: ‘Do you want your child to know the truth about the whole of life?’ ”



In a culture where we are led to believe that the life consists in the abundance of material possessions, in how we look, in the power we are able to exert over others, or in sexual experiences, the question of truth may seem naive or irrelevant. It is neither.

Among other things, it all has to do with how we think of ourselves. How does your child think of himself or herself? What is his or her self-concept? This question is crucial. It will have everything to do with the choices they make, what they do and do not do, how they respond to peer pressure, how they live each and every day. At some point they will have to face the question, “What is the meaning of life? Of my life?” At that moment, possessions, and power, and appearance, and sex, will all pale in significance. And their perception of who they are, or Whose they are will mean everything. Christian parents have the privilege and duty to teach their children the precious truth of who they really are, and who they are called to be. And this truth is not found in vain and fleeting pursuits .



For Christians the ultimate truth of our meaning and identity as persons is that we are baptized into the life, and death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We receive that which by nature we cannot have. We are adopted as God’s own children. We are God’s own, and as God’s own, we are heirs of his eternal kingdom. Our lives are given an infinite meaning.

There is no more profound self-knowledge than this. The things of this world, and the narcissism of worldly appearance do not determine it. We are not defined by anything that we do. We are, by grace, the children of the living God, and heirs of his very life.



Baptism grants infinite meaning to the child of God. But baptism is not the end. The child of God needs to be nurtured into the full inheritance of his adoption. The child needs to learn what this gift means and how it can be joyfully lived.



Each parent has the profound privilege and duty to raise their sons and daughters in the truth of Jesus Christ. Just as we teach them the basics of arithmetic and spelling and grammar, so we must teach them basic spiritual truth, things that they must know to live and grow as God’s children. For instance, they must learn that God is good, that he is the source and end of life, and that one day we shall all have to stand before his judgment. They must learn that Jesus is the only Son of the living God, and that God reveals himself definitively in Christ. They must learn that in Jesus we have been shown the way to live in true faith, repentance and amendment of life, the truth about God as our heavenly Father whose care for us is everlasting, and the life of forgiveness and resurrection from the dead. Just as our children must learn to read and write, to add and subtract, so they must learn the truth about God.



And so when they experience the problems of their own making and those of others, they will know who always loves them, and who gives them the power of a new mind, and the hope of a new life. They will remember the fact of their baptism, that their names were enveloped in the name and life of God the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Ghost. And their lives will be shaped ultimately not by the shadows and secrets of their sin, but by the truth they have learned from their parents. The great blessing is that when they err they will return. In the words of St. Paul they will choose again to think on whatsoever is true and honest and just and pure and lovely and of good report and of virtue (Philippians 4:8). And thinking on these things, they will choose to love them.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.