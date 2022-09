Mark the Ascetic: “When you have been insulted, cursed, or persecuted”

“When you have been insulted, cursed, or persecuted by someone, do not think of what has happened to you, but of what will come from it, and you will see that your insulter has become the cause of many benefits to you, not only in this age, but in that which is to come.”

St. Mark the Ascetic, Homilies

