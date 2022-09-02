The real “extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic”

In his speech to the nation last evening, Joe Biden said, in what must be the most demagogic statement ever publicly uttered by any U.S. president, that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic”

“For all they may talk about the people as a coherent group, demagogues are actually devoted to pitting the people against each other. Demagogues rarely create new prejudices; they amplify those that already exist, giving people permission to say things that had previously been unpopular or taboo. Much as demagogues work to weaken the rule of law, they try to weaken the social norms that enforce civic friendship, opening old wounds and encouraging the eruption of anger and hatred that have been kept below the surface by a thin but crucially important layer of civility and civic decency.



“The final point is especially important. Demagogues don’t simply flatter the populace. They flatter a portion of the people by attacking and demonizing everyone else. Those who stand with the demagogue become ‘the people.’ Everybody else becomes effectively subhuman: ‘animals,’ ‘vermin,’ ‘criminals,’ ‘enemies of the state,’ In this way, demagogues ensure that a portion of the people will always side with them against their common enemy. At the same time, they create the perception of emergency to justify their destruction of the constitutional safeguards that would otherwise check their power. A demagogue needs division the way that a fire needs oxygen. They succeed only because they are able to fan the flames.”

Michael Austin, We Must Not Be Enemies: Restoring America’s Civic Tradition

