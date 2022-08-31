Matt Walsh: “What is a Woman”

If you have not yet seen this Matt Walsh film titled “What is a Woman,” you really should. If you know of any, purportedly, Christian priest or pastor who tells you that it is moral and good to carve up our children’s bodies and pump then full of harmful hormones, then you should never listen to another thing that person tells you. You should never again listen to them because they are following to the suggestions of demons.

