Mark the Ascetic: “Whoever with fear of God corrects and directs a sinner“

“Whoever with fear of God corrects and directs a sinner gains virtue for himself, that of opposition to sin. But whoever insults a sinner with rancor and without good will falls, according to a spiritual law, into the same passion with the sinner.”

St. Mark the Ascetic, Homilies

