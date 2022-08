Tikhon of Zadonsk: “As fire is not extinguished by fire“

.

“As fire is not extinguished by fire, so anger is not conquered by anger, but is made even more inflamed. But meekness often subdues even the most beastly enemies, softens them and pacifies them.”

St. Tikhon of Zadonsk

