John Climacus: “Everyone who asks something of God and does not receive“

“Everyone who asks something of God and does not receive it doubtless does not receive it for one of these reasons: either because they ask before the time, or they ask unworthily, or out of vainglory, or because if they received what they asked they would become proud or fall into negligence.”

St. John Climacus, The Ladder of Divine Ascent

