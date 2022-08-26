Skip to content

Clement of Rome: “that faith through which, … Almighty God has justified all men

26 August 2022
tags: , , , , , , ,

“And we, too, being called by His will to Christ Jesus, are not justified by ourselves, nor by our own wisdom, or understanding, or godliness, or works which we have wrought in holiness of heart; but by that faith through which, from the beginning, Almighty God has justified all men; to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.”

Clement of Rome, The First Epistle of Clement to the Corinthians

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
