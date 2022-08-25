Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “Everyone will give an answer for himself before God

25 August 2022
“Do not lose your temper with those who sin. Do not have a passion for noticing every sin in your neighbor and judging it, as we usually do. Everyone will give an answer for himself before God. Especially, do not look with evil intention on the sins of those older than you, with whom you have no business. But correct your own sins, your own heart.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
