“believing that thoughts from their minds are theirs”

“The biggest mistake that secular people make is believing that thoughts from their minds are theirs, and are therefore worth listening to or following, but if you are not in communion with God, much of your thoughts will be evil. The Orthodox Church teaches that demons have the ability to put thoughts into your mind, and when combined with other thoughts that derive from your own flesh, it shouldn’t be hard to see that most of your thoughts should be ignored. Most of your judgments are wrong. For some people, all are wrong. Thankfully, God and the angels can seed beneficial thoughts, and our conscience can never be completely annihilated, but don’t assume you’re totally in the clear where anything you think of must certainly come from a place of good.

“In the past, I assumed that the demons would want me to suffer and experience pain. In the next life, yes, but in this life they give you all the pleasures and worldly rewards you can handle. If you want sex, Satan will do what he can to see that you get it, and if you can’t get the real thing he’ll make sure you’re addicted to the next best thing, pornography. Do you covet money? He’s wiring the funds right now, just as long as you devote every waking hour to making a buck. Do you want to feel like a somebody? He’ll make sure you invest hundreds of hours into a YouTube channel and get recognized on the street. All he asks in return is your soul.”

Roosh Valizadeh

