Alexander Dugin: “What does it mean for Russia to break with the West?“

“What does it mean for Russia to break with the West? It is salvation. The modern West—where the Rothschilds, Soros, the Schwabs, Bill Gates and the Zuckerbergs triumph—is the most disgusting phenomenon in world history. It is no longer the West of Greco-Roman Mediterranean culture, the Christian Middle Ages, or even the violent and contradictory twentieth century. This is the graveyard of toxic waste of civilization—it is anti-civilization. And the faster and fuller Russia is disconnected from it, the sooner it returns to its roots. To what? Christian, Greco-Roman, Mediterranean—European—nm [?] that is, to the roots common with the real West. These roots—their very own!—the modern West has cut them off. And in Russia they have remained intact.”

Alexander Dugin, Wartime Remarks, The Postil Magazine, March 1, 2022

Alexander Dugin at the site of the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of his daughter on Saturday night.

рашист дугин приехал на место взрыва автомобиля, в котором находилась его дочь



Детали: как пишут российские паблики, дарья дугина возвращалась с семейного фестиваля «Традиция» в усадьбе захарово. дугин планировал ехать вместе с дочерью, но в последний момент сел в другую машину. pic.twitter.com/4wnJ2BmbTz — DanaElena. 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇹🇷🇴🇵🇱 (@danielapruna2) August 20, 2022

