Chrysostom: “fruits of iniquity“

“Since the people who inhabit this earth have borne many fruits of iniquity, the Lord made the fruits of the earth unfit for use, so that the destruction of the fruits of the earth may serve as a monument for future generations and so that the barrenness of the earth may remind everyone of the iniquity of the people who inhabited it”

St. John Chrysostom

