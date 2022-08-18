Basil the Great: “She who willfully destroys the fetus“

“She who willfully destroys the fetus conceived in the womb is subject to the condemnation of murder. We have no fine distinction between the fetus formed or yet unformed. For here the penalty is laid not only for that which was born, but also for that which she did unto herself: for wives very often die as a result of such trespasses. With this is also the destruction of the fetus, as another murder, of those who dare to do this deliberately. It is, however, not fitting to extend their repentance unto death, but to receive them into fellowship after the completion of ten years: the cure should be measured not by the time, but by the manner of repentance”

St. Basil the Great

