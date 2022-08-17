Silouan the Athonite: “If you think evil of people“

.

“If you think evil of people, it means you have an evil spirit in you whispering evil thoughts about others. And if a man dies without repenting, without having forgiven his brother, his soul will go to the place where lives the evil spirit which possessed his soul.

“This is the law we have: if you forgive others, it is a sign that the Lord has forgiven you. But if you refuse to forgive, then your own sin remains with you.“

St. Silouan the Athonite

.

.

.

.

.

.

.