Chrysostom: “It is terrible to be caught up in the wiles of the devil”

“It is terrible to be caught up in the wiles of the devil. Then the soul is already entangled as if in nets, and as an unclean animal, wallowing in mud, enjoys it, so it, having given in to a sinful habit, does not feel the stench of sins any more”

St. John Chrysostom

