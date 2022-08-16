Justin Popovich: “feeble cries in the pitch-dark night of humanistic Christianity“

.

“By reducing Christianity to humanism, Christianity is, no doubt, simplified, by at the same time it is nullified. Because a ‘Gleichschaltung’ of Christianity with humanism has taken place, one would think that here and there in Europe today humanistic Christianity has been replaced by an ancient polytheistic religion. The shouts of individuals in the Protestant world: ‘Zuruck zu Jesus! Back to Jesus!’ – are feeble cries in the pitch-dark night of humanistic Christianity, which has abandoned the Divine-human value and criterion, and is now suffocating in despair and helplessness. And out of the depth of the ages sizzle the pungent words of the pensive prophet of God Jeremiah: ‘Cursed is the man who trusts in man!’ (Jer.17:5)”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man, p.35

