Rod Dreher: “Here’s the question that torments me”

.

“Here’s the question that torments me as I watch our civilization tumble into the gutter under the leadership of moral idiots: at what point do people like me come to hate what the West has become so much that we become indifferent to its defense? As much as I tell myself that I should stop trying to “shore up the imperium” — and I do mean it to a certain extent — the fact that I am still capable of getting fighting mad over the attack on a liberal writer by an Islamic fanatic tells me that I have not given up yet. The fact that I have lived this summer in one of the great capitals of Europe, and cherished its beautiful old buildings, its churches, and its culture, and would like to see them defended, tells me that it’s not over yet. It might never be over, because what kind of man remains indifferent while his mother and father are bullied, beat up, and murdered by thieves and criminals?”

Rod Dreher

More here.

