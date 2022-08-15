Skip to content

Justin Popovich: “In Christianity the Truth is not a discursive concept

15 August 2022
tags: , ,

.

“In Christianity the Truth is not a discursive concept, or a theory, or a teaching, or a collection of teachings, but a living Divine-human person: the historical Jesus Christ. Up until Christ men had a presentiment of the Truth, but they did not have the Truth itself; with the Christ, the incarnate Word of God, the eternal Divine Truth entered into this world. Thus it is said in the most holy Gospel, ‘Truth came through Jesus Christ’ (John 1:17)”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man, p.26

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: