Justin Popovich: “In Christianity the Truth is not a discursive concept“

.

“In Christianity the Truth is not a discursive concept, or a theory, or a teaching, or a collection of teachings, but a living Divine-human person: the historical Jesus Christ. Up until Christ men had a presentiment of the Truth, but they did not have the Truth itself; with the Christ, the incarnate Word of God, the eternal Divine Truth entered into this world. Thus it is said in the most holy Gospel, ‘Truth came through Jesus Christ’ (John 1:17)”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God-Man, p.26

.

.

.

.

.

.

.